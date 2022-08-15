RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules.

Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.

Recess Like an Adult is an opportunity for community members, 18 years or older, to come out to the ballpark, grab a drink and participate in fun recreational activities. There will be pick-up kickball, corn hole, can-jam, and big open fields to play on. Anyone who’s not feeling sporty can come participate in trivia hosted by Challenge Entertainment in the picnic area.

“You just bring yourself and we’ll connect you with good people,” explained Guthrie.

Fury friends are even welcome as long as they come with doggie bags.

Recess Like an Adult will be on Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.