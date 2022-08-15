Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!

More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.

The free store officially opened in 2016 as a program of CSISD Education Foundation, named to honor Chrissy Hester’s 30 years of service. During the school year, the closet will be opened to CSISD staff and students on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., unless there is a student holiday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and...
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
Crews work to clear the crash scene following the wreck Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell...
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn

Latest News

More than 300 College Station ISD students got to do some back to school shopping at Chirssy's...
Treat of the Day: Chrissy's Closet Back to School Bash
"Team Texas" won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
"Team Texas" won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
The foundation supports those in need in College Station, Galveston, and Tampa
Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community