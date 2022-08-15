Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!

More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.

The free store officially opened in 2016 as a program of CSISD Education Foundation, named to honor Chrissy Hester’s 30 years of service. During the school year, the closet will be opened to CSISD staff and students on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., unless there is a student holiday.

