2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

Louisville 2-year-old who spent 283 days in hospital after open-heart surgery goes home
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday.

Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in January 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin, were able to take him home Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue...
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
The National Hurricane Center has tagged a tropical wave in the Caribbean for possible...
National Hurricane Center eyeing tropical wave in the Caribbean this week
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster joined First News at Four to explain why
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas

Latest News

This aircraft part landed just feet away from someone on the ground in Augusta, Maine on Friday.
Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol
Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed...
Man stabs another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him, then steals his tablet, police say
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard...
NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day this year