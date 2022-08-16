Bryan City Council unanimously passes Drought Disaster Declaration

Bryan City Council has voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration. The decision was made unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday morning. A drought disaster declaration was originally signed on Aug. 5 but was only viable for seven days without this vote.

The declaration allows the city to receive state and federal aid if it’s made available.

Drought has been plaguing the Brazos Valley for months causing extreme wildfire dangers. The Bryan Fire Chief says a declaration like this allows them to pull extra resources as they continue to fight the dry conditions.

“We obviously have a lack of water, but we have extreme heat going on within the area with no rain, with that comes a lot of wildfires, which causes our responses to go up and also it causes our firefighters to have to fight fires in this very hot, hot weather and for them to recuperate and it takes a lot longer,” Chief Richard Giusti said.

All of Brazos County is under extreme drought conditions. Burn bans are in effect across the Brazos Valley, including Brazos County.

