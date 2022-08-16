Bryan ISD adopts budget and lowers tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees met Monday to adopt its budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year.

The budget for the next school year is $200.4 million.

The new tax rate is now $1.1396 per $100 valuation. Last year, the rate was $1.2268.

Although property values continue to increase each year, Bryan ISD has been able to lower tax rates.

The general fund is $158.6 million which is about $300,000 less than last year.

Debt service funds increased by about $4.8 million to $31.2 million.

The food service fund increased from $9.7 million to $11 million.

Some additions to this year’s budget include salary and general rate increases, increases in premiums for prop and casualty insurance, general inflation and a 10% reduction in non- personnel campus/ department budgets.

Bryan ISD Staff say factors influencing this year’s budget include student enrollment & attendance, the increase in Brazos County property values, the recruitment & retention of personnel, available federal funding, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.