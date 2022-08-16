Bryan ISD adopts budget and lowers tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year

(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees met Monday to adopt its budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year.

The budget for the next school year is $200.4 million.

The new tax rate is now $1.1396 per $100 valuation. Last year, the rate was $1.2268.

Although property values continue to increase each year, Bryan ISD has been able to lower tax rates.

The general fund is $158.6 million which is about $300,000 less than last year.

Debt service funds increased by about $4.8 million to $31.2 million.

The food service fund increased from $9.7 million to $11 million.

Some additions to this year’s budget include salary and general rate increases, increases in premiums for prop and casualty insurance, general inflation and a 10% reduction in non- personnel campus/ department budgets.

Bryan ISD Staff say factors influencing this year’s budget include student enrollment & attendance, the increase in Brazos County property values, the recruitment & retention of personnel, available federal funding, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and...
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
Crews work to clear the crash scene following the wreck Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell...
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn

Latest News

Grass Fire breaks out at Wilcox Lane.
Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane
Barrier
Barrier KBTX
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster joined First News at Four to explain why
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas