Bryan man sentenced to 48 years for sexual assault of a child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, Judge David Hilburn sentenced Roy Sanchez to 48 years in prison for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child. Sanchez was convicted by the 361st jury in June of the charges.

Brazos County prosecutors say the 54-year-old from Bryan began the attacks when the survivor was only 14 years old.

During that time, they say he also involved the child in transporting narcotics.

“We commend the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and tell others about the defendant’s crimes. This verdict and sentence will show other abusers that they are not safe committing crimes against children in Brazos County,” said Nathan Wood & Philip McLemore, Assistant District Attorneys, in a written statement.

