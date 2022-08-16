Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire in northeast Brazos County burned about 2 acres of land Monday evening. It happened on Wilcox Lane near Wixon Valley.

The Brazos County District 2 and Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and had it under control within 20 minutes.

Joe Boyd, Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department Chief said it is believed to have been started by wielding activities.

“It’s very important that people follow the guidelines on the burn ban,” Boyd said. “They need a dedicated spotter for every wielder and grinder out there.”

Boyd said the fire was able to spread through dry cedar trees.

“Our fuel moister is in the dumps right now, so as soon as it hit those cedar trees they torched and it jumped across the road, burned another acre and a half and threaten two structures.”

Several electric meters were also melted during fire prompting Bryan Texas Utilities to shut off power in the area as a safety precaution.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.