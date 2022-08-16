Heat builds into midweek before scattered rain chances return to the forecast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A hot and mostly dry start to the work week has been the theme across the Brazos Valley, but changes move in ahead of the weekend as scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Before they can fully get here, though, building heat will be the big story into the middle of the week.
WEDNESDAY
After starting off the morning in the mid-to-upper 70s, daytime highs are slated to quickly rebound into the triple digits Wednesday afternoon. Forecast highs are slated to top off closer to 105° in a few spots, with heat index values approaching 109°. We’ll monitor PinPoint Radar by late afternoon and evening for the potential to find a few spotty showers and storms develop before the day is done.
LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday as a weak frontal boundary slides through North Texas. As that boundary approaches the Brazos Valley, a few rounds of scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to kick off before the front stalls somewhere in or near the area. Where the front stalls will ultimately determine where the higher rain totals and heaviest rainfall set up.
While this range may need to be adjusted and fiddled with a bit over the next 24-48 hours, Tuesday’s data suggests that the potential is there to find anywhere from 0.25″ to 1″ of rain with localized higher totals of 3″+ not completely ruled out.
TEMPERATURES
If we can find the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, daytime highs may be confined to the mid/upper 90s ahead of the weekend. For context, that would be closer to the average high for this time of year, which is 97° in Bryan-College Station.
Plan on sending the rain gear with the kids to school through the second half of the work week and keep checking back as we finetune exact timing and totals! Latest details and updates can be found on-air, online, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App (download here!).
