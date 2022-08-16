Heat builds into midweek before scattered rain chances return to the forecast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A hot and mostly dry start to the work week has been the theme across the Brazos Valley, but changes move in ahead of the weekend as scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Before they can fully get here, though, building heat will be the big story into the middle of the week.

WEDNESDAY

After starting off the morning in the mid-to-upper 70s, daytime highs are slated to quickly rebound into the triple digits Wednesday afternoon. Forecast highs are slated to top off closer to 105° in a few spots, with heat index values approaching 109°. We’ll monitor PinPoint Radar by late afternoon and evening for the potential to find a few spotty showers and storms develop before the day is done.

Daytime highs are slated to top off closer to 105 in spots Wednesday afternoon. (KBTX)

LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCES

Rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday as a weak frontal boundary slides through North Texas. As that boundary approaches the Brazos Valley, a few rounds of scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to kick off before the front stalls somewhere in or near the area. Where the front stalls will ultimately determine where the higher rain totals and heaviest rainfall set up.

This rain chance is fickle -- but it is one of the best we have in the works since late May.



THURSDAY brings a 60% coverage of wet, rumbly weather to the Brazos Valley forecast. Trick will be: where will a front (aka wind shift) settle?



Potential is there... #bcstx pic.twitter.com/5Y3Y21yAl3 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 16, 2022

While this range may need to be adjusted and fiddled with a bit over the next 24-48 hours, Tuesday’s data suggests that the potential is there to find anywhere from 0.25″ to 1″ of rain with localized higher totals of 3″+ not completely ruled out.

Higher rain totals will ultimately depend on where the front sets up. (KBTX)

TEMPERATURES

If we can find the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, daytime highs may be confined to the mid/upper 90s ahead of the weekend. For context, that would be closer to the average high for this time of year, which is 97° in Bryan-College Station.

Scattered rain chances could hold temperatures in the 90s ahead of the weekend. (KBTX)

Plan on sending the rain gear with the kids to school through the second half of the work week and keep checking back as we finetune exact timing and totals! Latest details and updates can be found on-air, online, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App (download here!).

