Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team is coming off its first state championship in school history after cruising through the season a perfect 16-0.

The Lions now jump from Class 3A Division II to Division I. Their district will be no cakewalk with another reigning state champion, Lorena, in the way. Franklin also has the district MVP returning Bryson Washington, and the Lions have plenty of motivation to win back-to-back state titles.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard to get another one. We feel like we can do it,” exclaimed Franklin running back Devyn Hidrogo.

“I think we also have a little bit of fire knowing that even after everything last year we’re only ranked number two behind a team that lost in the state championship when we return more starters,” explained Franklin offensive/defensive lineman Andrew Elmore. “I feel like we’re the best team in all of 3A, it doesn’t matter the classification,” Elmore added.

“We’re just got to go back to the basics like last year,” Franklin tight end Braden Smith. “We’ve got to stay hungry, focused, locked in, and just go get another one,” Smith added.

The Lions will begin their state title defense when they open the season at home against Woodville on August 26th.

