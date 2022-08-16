SWAT, police responding to a barricaded person at College Station apartment complex.

College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway.
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:00 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway.

The incident is happening on Welsh Avenue at The Grove at Southwood apartment complex.

Reporter Donnie Tuggle is on scene and says some residents of the complex have been evacuated and several KBTX viewers have said on social media that they have heard shots in the area.

Just before 11:00 p.m., College Station police confirmed they were on scene with SWAT and negotiators for a “barricaded suspect.” No other information was immediately provided.

College Station firefighters and paramedics are also on scene standing by.

When more details are released we’ll share them here.

