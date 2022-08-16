National Hurricane Center eyeing tropical wave in the Caribbean this week

Tropical development could occur in the western or southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center made note of an area of interest in the Caribbean Sea. While development is not anticipated over the next two days, there is the potential that a tropical system could attempt to take shape in the southern or western Gulf of Mexico over the upcoming weekend.

Development odds are currently listed at a low 20% chance over the next 5 days. Here are the latest details from the agency, as of 7 p.m. Monday:

At this time, regardless of development, impacts to the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas look minimal to none. Here is what we know as of Monday night:

  • this tropical wave is expected to encounter quite a bit of land interaction with Central America over the next two to three days
  • it is decently unlikely any low pressure or tropical development occurs before moving over Mexico or reaching the Gulf of Mexico
  • one extended forecast model calls for a 20-30% chance for a tropical depression to form in the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend
  • that same forecast model, at this time, does not carry odds for a tropical storm or hurricane development with this tropical wave
  • high pressure over Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico will likely keep this area of interest -- development or not -- hugging the western Gulf of Mexico / coast of Mexico
  • development or not, this area of interest is currently anticipated to move inland over northern Mexico or south Texas around Saturday/Sunday
  • Additional flood concerns may materialize for south Texas as this could come on the heels of another un-formed tropical wave moved produced heavy rain Sunday and Monday
The European Forecast model hints at the low-end potential a tropical depression could form in...
The European Forecast model hints at the low-end potential a tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week or weekend(WeatherBell)

Two and a half months into hurricane season, 2022 has only seen three named tropical systems so far this year. The next name on the list is Danielle.

The tropical weather outlook is issued by the National Hurricane Center at 1 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

