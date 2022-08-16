New safety features being constructed along Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place.

The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and is expected to be complete in the fall. These barriers are being built at Highway 6 from OSR to FM 2818 in Bryan as well as Highway 6 from Peach Creek Road to the Grimes County line.

Cable median barriers consist of steel wire ropes mounted on weak posts, and its designed to capture and/or redirect a vehicle that has strayed from the road. This type of barrier was selected to prevent crashes where vehicles crossover the center median.

The locations were selected based on existing median width and crash history.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.