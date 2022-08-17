A&M Consolidated prevails in ‘Crosstown Showdown’ vs Bryan 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan in four sets Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17.

Lady Tigers got 8 kills from Bella Gutierrez and 7 from Lesley Munoz. A&M Consolidated participate in teh Pflugerville Tournament starting Thursday.

Bryan (2-8) was led in kills Madelyn Palasek who had 8. The Lady Vikings will head to New Braunfels to play in the Fraulein VolleyFest.

Kayli Kain and Bryan will respond in the second. Madelyn Polasek with the back row kill for Big Blue she would finish with 8 kills as the Lady Vikings even things up after the 25-23 win.

But the visitors will take the next two sets. Bryan will the block at the net, but on the re-set, Abigail McKinney powers it through the Lady Vikings middle block for the point and A&M Consolidated prevails in four.

