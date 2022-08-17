AMBER ALERT: Ana Cristina Torres Medina, 7, is missing from Bryan

Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Media may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango that may be going towards the Mexico border.(Images provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A regional Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing child in Bryan.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango.

The vehicle has a Texas license plate HBY-0222 and may be headed to the Mexico border.

Ana was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16th in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Bryan Police at (979) 209-5300

