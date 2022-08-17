Brazos County officials approve $100 million transportation bond for next election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When Brazos County voters go to the polls in November a new bond to help improve transportation around Bryan and College Station will be on the ballot.

The transportation bond will be worth $100 million with most of it going towards funds to help with TxDOT projects.

“We’ve heard over and over again that transportation is an important issue in Brazos County and we are trying to be proactive in addressing those concerns,” says Executive Director of the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Daniel Rudge.

The bond was on the agenda for Brazos County Commissioner’s Court at the beginning of August but due to a procedural error it could not get approved until Tuesday morning.

Some of the traffic issues the transportation bond will go towards is the intersection of George Bush Dr. and Wellborn Rd.

It will also look at fixing ingress and egress around the RELLIS campus. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters believes this will be a good way to fix a lot of the issues residents have concerns about.

“It’s going to take more local money and I think this is probably the best way and the easiest, quickest way to get local money available to make those projects happen,” says Peters.

If voters approve the new transportation bond, it will authorize an additional motor vehicle registration fee.

