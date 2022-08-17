Burleson County Aggie Mom’s Club is hosting the Kolache Krunch 5K

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for Caldwell’s Kolache Festival, the Burleson County Aggie Moms’ Club will host its annual Kolache Krunch 5K.

Jennifer Supak and Mary Cass, members of the Aggie Moms’ Club, joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

Their chapter of the Aggie Moms’ Club was started in 2015 with the goal to raise funds for A&M students in Burleson County. The 5K is how the group raises money for scholarships that go towards students at all of the A&M system Universities. According to Cass, they have given out over $43,000 in scholarships to over 60 students in the area.

Early bib and packet pickup is Friday, September 9 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 200 E. Buck Street in Caldwell. The race takes place on Saturday, September 10 in downtown Caldwell. Arrival will be at 6 a.m. for race day registration and bib pick up, and the run kicks off at 7:30. After the race, participants can enjoy the Kolache Festival celebrations.

More details can be found here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

