Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September

CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again.

Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.

Friday evening there will be a Czech meal at the Burleson County Czech Heritage museum and live music by the Lost Cause Band. Plans for Saturday include a kolache eating contest, a kolache baking contest, Polka music, a car show, a quilt contest, and the crowning of the 2022 Miss Kolache Festival.

The fun will take place on September 9 and 10 in downtown Caldwell.

There will be free shuttles leaving from Caldwell high school to local museums so visitors can learn more about the community’s rich Czech heritage.

