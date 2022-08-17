City of Navasota hoping to save youth soccer program

The city of Navasota is looking to oversee a popular soccer program for kids to be able to play this season.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Youth Soccer Association’s announcement that there will not be a season this year shocked many parents who have children participating in youth sports. The city of Navasota is hoping to find a way to have a soccer season and wants to oversee the program.

Wednesday city officials invited community members in Navasota to be to offer feedback on how they can resolve this issue.

Navasota City manager Jason Weeks says with the number of questions they’ve had from the community he believes a soccer season will happen this year.

“We will figure out a way that the children will be able to have some sort of soccer program,” says Weeks. “Based on a lot of the comments we’ve seen on social media, a bunch of the emails we’ve received as well, we see there is a lot of interest.”

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5 pm at Navasota City Hall. The city of Navasota is looking to start the soccer program and have the first games on Sep. 28.

