Final Pretrial hearing for accused serial killer, trial set in San Antonio

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The families of the four women killed are preparing to see the man accused of the murders finally head to trial but not in Laredo.

It’s been four years since the alleged killings of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, Janelle Ortiz, and Griselda Cantu but the pain is still felt by the family members to this day.

Rosenda Ortiz says everyday she prays for better news.

Justice may come soon, but it may take place in a different city.

District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says they are looking forward to presenting the case and bringing justice to the families.

“That is our main mission, bringing justice to the families of the case, and we’ll be ready. We’ll try this case anywhere, anytime”, said Alaniz.

During Ortiz’s last pre-trial, it was announced that the trial will take place in San Antonio with jury selection set for October 21 in San Antonio.

While some family members of the victims say it will be difficult to travel for the trial, they trust Judge Hale’s decision.

“Having to take time off from our daily lives, from our work, from our families, that’s the hardest part, but it is an effort to be made to be there to show support for our loved ones and to show the community that they are loved”, said Hale.

Alaniz is making arrangements to transport the victims’ families to the trial in San Antonio.

The family members hope this will provide them with closure.

Colette Mireles, the sister of Claudine Ann Luera says, “Just the thought of having to go to trial and having to sit through there, listening and looking at evidence, it’s very heartbreaking. It’s images that I don’t think will ever leave our minds.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, it was decided that the confession Ortiz made at the time of the arrest will be admissible at trial.

