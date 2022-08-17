Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoeman

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Yoeman are coming off of a 4-7 season and a bi-district playoff loss to Hallettsville 42-38.

Cameron returns a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball and a strong receiving corp.

“We want to improve and get way better. We only went one round in playoffs, we are trying to make it pretty deep this year,” said junior quarterback Braylan Drake.

Head Coach Rick Rhoades believes their district is the toughest in 3A and it is going to take a good football team to make playoffs.

“We didn’t quite have the best season last year and it kind of knocked us down, we’re coming back at it,” said center, Mason Leifeste. “We are going to come back with a lot fiercer attitude. We are going to try to prove them wrong, that’s our theme this year because last year we didn’t quite live up to our expectations.”

The Yoeman kickoff their 2022 season at Lago Vista on t August 26th.

