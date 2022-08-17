Hometown Heroes: Rockdale Tigers

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale is coming off of a 5-5 “up and down” season. The Tigers finished 4th in their district and lost in the bi-district round of playoffs to Columbus 42-21.

“We have kids come in everyday, work hard everyday. We can’t stop talking about it, we go to the field everyday we are ready,” said junior quarterback, Blaydn Barcak.

Barcak is one of the key returning players the Tigers will have this Fall. The QB, who was also their leading rusher last season and wide receiver Robert Owens were noted as key offensive players to watch.

”Quarterback Blaydn Barcak he’s always been that hard-worker, always doing stuff to improve, think he’s going to be really good,” said senior tackle, Lane Rickman.

Head Coach Jacob Compsey said his team’s schedule is “extremely tough” and their district might be the strongest in 3A but Rockdale is ready to roll.

“I think we are going to go pretty far this year and surprise a lot of people with how good we are going to play,” exclaimed Rickman.

The Tigers begin their 2022 campaign August 26th at Teague.

