Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school

“Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers lined the entrance to a Whitehouse elementary school Wednesday morning for the arrival of a fallen deputy’s children.

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155. Bustos later died at a Tyler hospital.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies welcomed Bustos’ children on their first day of school without their father. The children and Bustos’ widow were driven to school in a patrol unit and then welcomed by a line of officers.

“Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family to let them know they have our support, our love, and our gratitude for his service,” said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies represented included the Henderson Police Department, where Bustos worked before joining the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in February.

