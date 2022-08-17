Men’s tennis welcomes JC Roddick to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton announced the signing of UCF transfer JC Roddick, nephew of tennis superstar Andy Roddick on Wednesday.

“I’m very happy to announce that JC is an Aggie and we are thrilled to have him on our team,” Denton said. “JC is a very talented ball striker and comes to us with a lot of tournament experience. He was at the top of his class along with Giulio and Luke. All three of them only being sophomores, it bodes well for our future.”

Roddick, a native of San Antonio, Texas, compiled a 9-9 record in singles action as a freshman. He helped the Knights win singles points against top teams, including Illinois, UNF and South Florida. Roddick, the No. 1 recruit in the nation in 2021, joins Giulio Perego No. 3 and Luke Casper No. 8 as the third top-10 recruit in the country in the 2021 class. Roddick currently has a UTR ranking of 12.85 and held a ranking as high as 13.26.

Prior to UCF, Roddick posted an incredible 47-10 mark during the 2019-20 season, registering a 12-6 record against blue-chip recruits and went an undefeated 9-0 against five-star prospects. Roddick was the No. 1 recruit in the Lone Star state.

