Pickup truck and motorcycle collide on Texas Avenue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared to be speeding when it made an impact with the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet but did appear to be responsive at the scene and was being taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash at Texas Ave. and Southwest Pkwy. The intersection is shut down at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pHnKvaNsrf — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 17, 2022

