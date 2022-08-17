Pickup truck and motorcycle collide on Texas Avenue

It happened in the intersection of Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway in College Station
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in...
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station.(Photo by KBTX's Julia Potts)
By Julia Potts and Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared to be speeding when it made an impact with the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet but did appear to be responsive at the scene and was being taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue...
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
The National Hurricane Center has tagged a tropical wave in the Caribbean for possible...
National Hurricane Center eyeing tropical wave in the Caribbean this week
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster joined First News at Four to explain why
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
This happened at a summer 2022 graduation ceremony
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
The Kolache Krunch K5 will be held Sept. 10 in Caldwell
Burleson County Aggie Mom’s Club is hosting the Kolache Krunch 5K
The festivities will take place on Saturday, September 10
Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September