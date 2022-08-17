Pickup truck and motorcycle collide on Texas Avenue
It happened in the intersection of Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway in College Station
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station.
Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared to be speeding when it made an impact with the pickup truck.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet but did appear to be responsive at the scene and was being taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
