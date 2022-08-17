Smith named to preseason All-America Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Defenders Watch List, the organization recently announced.

Smith netted a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team following the 2021 campaign. She also earned All-SEC Second Team distinction.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native started every match on the Aggies’ backline in 2021 and led the team with 1,500 minutes on the pitch. Smith played the entirety of 15 of the 18 matches. Her career numbers include 57 Aggie caps and nine assists, including seven in her freshman campaign of 2019 when she earned SEC All-Freshman Team recognition as a midfielder.

Smith is also a whiz in the classroom. She garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region First Team last season.

The Aggies open the regular season on Thursday, August 18 when they travel to South Carolina for a 6 p.m. match against Clemson. The Maroon & White make their 2022 Ellis Field debut on Sunday, August 21 with a 6 p.m. match against McNeese.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.