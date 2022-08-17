Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR

Coaches at a high school in Missouri jumped into action when a student-athlete collapsed during baseball practice. (Source: KMBC, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Peyton Headlee
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/Gray News) – Coaches at a high school in Missouri jumped into action when a student-athlete collapsed during baseball practice.

It started out as a normal hitting practice when 17-year-old Davis Dwight was gearing up for the start of the fall season with Coach Nik Crouch.

But before the first swing, practice took a turn – Davis went into cardiac arrest and his coaches said they couldn’t feel a pulse.

Coach and former catcher for the Kansas City Royals Mike MacFarlane and Crouch began chest compressions right away.

“What we were trying to help him with for 12 minutes felt like an absolute eternity,” Crouch said.

Those 12 minutes saved his life.

“Other than seeing my children born, it was probably the most emotional day I’ve ever had,” MacFarlane said.

Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU. He has since been released from the hospital and one of his first stops was to thank his coaches.

“I turn the corner and I just see him. You see the face. It was an incredible moment to see him. He looked great. His smile, it just lit up my life heavily,” Crouch said.

It will take time before Davis can return to practice, but he is just thankful to be alive.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

