Texas A&M women's basketball conference schedule released

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball was given the dates for the 2022-23 league slate by the Southeastern Conference office Wednesday.

The Aggies begin the conference portion of their schedule on the road at the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 29. The Maroon & White’s first home conference game is set for New Year’s Day against Florida.

The entirety of the conference matchups will take place on Thursday or Sunday, with the exception of the lone Monday contest against Missouri on Feb. 20. Texas A&M’s league slate will feature two open dates on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 and concludes on the road at Arkansas on Feb. 26.

Times for the full schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as TV designations. For the full schedule, click here.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

