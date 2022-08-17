Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD educator is receiving special recognition for her work helping students.

Kayla Lindsey, a counselor at Mary Catherine Harris High School, was just named the High School Counselor of the Year for the Region 6 Education Service Center for 2022.

Lindsey was honored this week by the ESC in Huntsville. Their team came to Bryan to recognize her.

Lindsey started in education as a high school math teacher but she quickly transitioned to counseling. She met a high school counselor named Mary Catherine Harris who was an important part of her internship at Bryan High School.

Now Lindsey mentors and counsels students at Mary Catherine Harris High School, the namesake of her mentor!

Lindsey is a key part of the Bryan ISD team as she makes an impact on students’ lives daily.

