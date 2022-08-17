Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor recognized

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD educator is receiving special recognition for her work helping students.

Kayla Lindsey, a counselor at Mary Catherine Harris High School, was just named the High School Counselor of the Year for the Region 6 Education Service Center for 2022.

Lindsey was honored this week by the ESC in Huntsville. Their team came to Bryan to recognize her.

Lindsey started in education as a high school math teacher but she quickly transitioned to counseling. She met a high school counselor named Mary Catherine Harris who was an important part of her internship at Bryan High School.

Now Lindsey mentors and counsels students at Mary Catherine Harris High School, the namesake of her mentor!

Lindsey is a key part of the Bryan ISD team as she makes an impact on students’ lives daily.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue...
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in...
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
The National Hurricane Center has tagged a tropical wave in the Caribbean for possible...
National Hurricane Center eyeing tropical wave in the Caribbean this week

Latest News

Lindsey works at Mary Catherine Harris High School
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor named Region 6 High School Counselor of the Year
This happened at a summer 2022 graduation ceremony
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
This happened at a summer 2022 graduation ceremony
Treat of the Day: Corps of Cadets graduates commissioned into the U.S. Armed Services
More than 300 College Station ISD students got to do some back to school shopping at Chirssy's...
Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families