Weak front expected to spark rain and storms in the Brazos Valley Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After finding the 57th triple digit day of the year in Bryan-College Station Wednesday, changes arrive through the second half of the work week as higher rain and storm chances return to the forecast.

A few spotty showers/stray rumbles will be possible Wednesday evening as a weak front slowly slides through North Texas. A few additional spots of rain can’t be ruled out through the overnight hours as well, especially across the northern tier of the Brazos Valley.

A few spotty showers may survive the journey into the Brazos Valley overnight Wednesday. (KBTX)

An isolated spot of rain or two will be possible Thursday morning before widespread rain and storms start to push into our northern counties after lunchtime. As these storms work their way south over the course of the afternoon, they will likely make for a soggy and messy school pick up line and evening commute home from work for some. Plan on sending the rain gear with the kids to school and keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar and navigate through the wet weather!

Thursday's Storm Chance ⬇️



PinPoint Forecast trying to depict what the radar could look like through the afternoon & evening hours -- overall, rain and storms are expected to drift from north to south through the Brazos Valley, making for a soggy and messy drive home for some pic.twitter.com/YSKwRlizoI — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) August 17, 2022

While severe weather isn’t overly anticipated, a few storms could sit on the strong side as this activity pushes through the area. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the vast majority of the Brazos Valley in a low-end 1/5 risk for an isolated strong/severe storm. If a storm does require some extra attention, the biggest concerns to monitor will be strong wind gusts blowing 30-50 mph+, clusters of lightning, and pockets of heavy rainfall.

Strong winds will be the biggest thing to monitor with a stronger storm Thursday. (KBTX)

Speaking of rainfall, the Weather Prediction Center is also highlighting the Brazos Valley in a 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall -- which is essentially another low-end risk for isolated instances of too much rain falling in too little time. In terms of totals, Thursday’s rain will likely be unevenly distributed from one side of the area to the other. Generally 0.25″ - 0.50″ of rain may be up for grabs with localized pockets of 1″ - 3″+ not off the table.

Temperature-wise, thermometers will aim to climb into mid 90s by lunchtime, before rain-cooled air takes over and tries to drop temperatures into the low 80s/upper 70s by late afternoon and early evening. The rain will likely not touch every piece of the Brazos Valley Thursday, but it is one of the better rain & storm chances we’ve had in quite some time. Fingers crossed!

Midday 90s could quickly fall into the upper 70s & low 80s as rain-cooled air takes over the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

