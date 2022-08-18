Aggie soccer opens season with Clemson on Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies open their 30th season of soccer Thursday night as they battle the Clemson Tigers in a 6 p.m. match on Historic Riggs Field.

The Aggies boast five players who have been named to the SEC All-Freshman Team during their careers, including three from the 2021 season. Last year’s squad featured Maile Hayes and Mia Pante, along with Quinn Cornog, then playing for Vanderbilt. Katie Smith was on the 2019 squad and Laney Carroll was selected in 2020. The squad also boasts 2020-21 All-America Third Team defender Karlina Sample.

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri ranks among the leaders in winning percentage and victories among active Division I coaches. With a career record of 491-161-42 (.738), he ranks third in victories and sixth in winning percentage (minimum five years as a Division I head coach).

Guerrieri ranks fifth all-time among NCAA Division I coaches in victories, trailing North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance (901), Connecticut’s Len Tsantiris (570 - retired), Florida’s Becky Burleigh (513 - retired) and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith (523).

The Aggies own a 2-1 edge in the all-time series against Clemson. All three meetings came at Ellis Field. Texas A&M claimed the first match, 4-1, in 1995 and suffered an early-season 4-1 loss to the Tigers in 2004. The 1995 victory came in Texas A&M’s first-ever NCAA Tournament game.

Last year, the Maroon & White prevailed, 3-1, in front of 4,330 fans at their annual Fish Camp match. Mia Pante scored in the 18th minute to give A&M the edge at the intermission. Clemson knotted the game in the 63rd minute, but 66 seconds later Barbara Olivieri put the Aggies back in front and Kate Colvin tacked on an insurance goal in the 80th minute.

The Aggies have fond memories of their lone trip to Historic Riggs Field. Texas A&M played their second and third round matches of the 2015 NCAA Championship at Clemson. The Maroon & White became the first team to ever beat North Carolina before the Sweet 16 of an NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 victory over the Tar Heels. Against Ole Miss in the next round, the Aggies advanced to the Elite Eight with Danielle Rice make a big save in the sixth round of PKs and Sarah Shaw sending in the shootout ender.

The match is available for viewing on ACC Network Extra, available for streaming on WatchESPN and the ESPN app for subscribers to ACC Network.

David Ellis and Thomas Dick will call the game on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

