Bryan High’s Symoria Adkins signs track scholarship with UTRGV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head track coach Jennifer Pittman announced Wednesday afternooon that Symoria Adkins was signing a track scholarship with the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley.

During her three year career on the Viking track team she broke a pair of school records in the 300 hurdles and the triple jump.

With her dog Stormy by her side she said she picked the Vaqueros over Texas Southern because she wanted to spread her wings and go to college several hours from home.

Symoria plans on pursuing a degree in Health Sciences.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.