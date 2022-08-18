Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The incident happened in a neighborhood on Ravine Avenue behind Jones Elementary School on the 4th of July.

Tyriq Bradford, 18, remains in the Brazos County jail on three counts of possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child less than 14 years old.

According to court documents, the survivor was found bleeding and bruised following the attack.

Neighbors began searching for the girl after she went missing during a game of hide-and-seek with other kids in the neighborhood.

Police say the group found the child behind the school with only a shirt on.

She was wrapped in a blanket and carried home where first responders were notified.

The search group included Bradford, who was on the scene when the police arrived that evening.

According to an arrest report, the child said Bradford was the person who violently assaulted her multiple times to family members before and after she was transported for care.

Bradford was interviewed by police and denied touching the girl.

Police say he consented to a phone data search and DNA swab.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center in Bryan works with survivors and their families and say situations like this remain with a survivor for the rest of their lives.

“Most definitely for children that are assaulted young that we see years later they may need trauma therapy. They may need additional support and really work through that even at a later age. Sometimes they’ve received care right after sometimes they haven’t, and regardless, it’s something usually that lasts with them and sticks with them their entire life,” SARC Executive Director, Lindsey LeBlanc, said.

Police arrested Bradford on July 6 for possession of child pornography.

On August 10, DNA results from a rape kit, called a SANE kit, came back with a positive match to Bradford for multiple locations on the survivor’s body and clothes.

