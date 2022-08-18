Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief

Robert Earl Whitmore
Robert Earl Whitmore(Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.

Whitmore also volunteered in the Milano Volunteer Fire Department and previously in the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

“Robert Earl endured a valiant battle against cancer before joining his dad Chief Earl Whitmore in the gates of heaven,” wrote the department. “We ask that you keep the entire Whitmore Family, as well as Robert’s Emergency Responder Family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Rest easy now good fella for your assignment here is complete. For we will continue to serve our communities in your honor.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX that a missing child has been found safe in Jim Hogg County near Laredo...
Amber Alert Update: Police say Ana Medina has been found safe, suspect in custody.
18-year-old Tyriq Bradford is in Brazos County jail with three counts of possession of child...
Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child
Scotty Colley was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for evading arrest in Grimes...
Grimes County DA sends convicted child rapist back to prison
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in...
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

Latest News

A messy car line / afternoon commute will likely be found in spots Thursday.
THURSDAY: Rain and storms expected through the afternoon
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/18
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/18
1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing promising signs...
The Texas Education Agency releases ratings for the first time since 2019
The sale will be on Saturday, August 20 at Mounce library
Friends of the Library hosting ‘Young Readers Book Sale’ this Saturday
Madisonville CISD principals talk about preparing students for the next level
Madisonville CISD principals talk about preparing students for the next level