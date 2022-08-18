College Station City Council approves $90.4 million bond for November 2022 election

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council held a special meeting Wednesday to finalize and vote to approve a multi-million dollar bond for voters to approve this November.

The council unanimously approved the $90.4 million bond to fund projects that improve transportation, public safety, and other projects.

The bond package will be broken down into five propositions on November’s ballot.

College Station Bond (KBTX)

City leaders say projects in the propositions would be funded without a property tax rate increase. However, associated operational expenses could affect the future tax rate.

While city staff or council members can’t advocate for any projects, they say it’s important that everyone has their voice heard.

“This is a chance for the voters to say yes this is something I’m willing to pay for or no this isn’t something I’m willing to pay for,” said Elizabeth Cunha, College Station City Council Member Place 4. “These are important conversations and its expensive to put it on a ballot because we really want their opinion and so we hope the voters turn out, we hope they’ll come out to the election and express their opinion and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

“I think they’re all important investments for the community. That’s really what this is about. It’s important things that the community really needs to consider developing,” said College Station City Council Member Place 5, John Nichols.

City leaders will soon begin the process of informing the public about the various positions through brochures, and mass media.

“What we do is provide factual information about what’s on each project, what the proposed projects look like, and then that way voters have the information and we’ll be doing that through a series of different media,” said College Station City Manager Bryan Woods.

For a complete breakdown of the bond propositions click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.