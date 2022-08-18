Friends of Chamber Music presents 2022-23 concert season lineup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 25 years, Friends of Chamber Music has brought some of the world’s finest classical artists to the Brazos Valley. Now, they’re gearing up for the premiere of their 2022-2023 season.

President of Friends of Chamber Music, Andreas Kronenberg, joined First News at Four to talk more about the excitement.

He says they are “setting new standards” in this upcoming concert series. “Our focus is to bring in small groups of musicians from all over the world. The difference between an orchestra and our music is that our concerts have a much more intimate feel. You can even ask questions of the artists,” Kronenberg said.

This concert season has a star-studded lineup. It starts on Thursday, September 29th at Rudder Theatre with the winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, Samara Joy.

Joy is followed on Thursday, November 17 by the Viano String Quartet at A&M United Methodist Church.

Friends of Chamber Music is especially proud to announce the performance of violin sensation MIDORI, on her 40th Anniversary Tour, on Tuesday, February 7 at Rudder Theatre. MIDORI’s tour will lead her from Rudder Theatre all the way to Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Performances continue into the Spring of 2023 with Christian Schmitt at A&M United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 21.

The concert season concludes with a performance by Mario Aschauer, Harpsichord, & Harmonia Stellarum Houston on Saturday, April 22 at First Presbyterian Church.

Tickets to see Samara Joy are on sale now at the MSC Box Office. Student tickets are just $5.

