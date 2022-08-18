Friends of the Library hosting ‘Young Readers Book Sale’ this Saturday

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking to fill up the kids’ bookshelf but don’t want to break the bank? The Friends of the Library are hosting the Book Sale for Young Readers on Saturday, August 20.

Summer Adams, President of the Friends of the Library, joined First News at Four to discuss the upcoming sale.

The event is targeted to readers up to 12-years-old. Hardbacks will be $1 and paperbacks will be 50 cents each.

Adams discussed the importance of early literacy saying, “if a child has a limited vocabulary at two, they fall behind every year, and then they fall behind emotionally and socially as well as academically, so it’s critical critical that kids hear as many words as possible.”

This is also a great opportunity for teachers to pick up some books as well. “Read along books” will be available for $3.

The sale will be at Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. It opens at 9 a.m. for Friends of the Library members and at 10 a.m. for the general public. It will last until 3 p.m.

Learn more in the interview in the player above.

