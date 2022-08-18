Hometown Heroes: Caldwell Hornets

Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell Hornets football logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets are looking to rebound this season after going 2-8 last year and dealing with a critical string of injuries.

Last year was head coach Boone Patterson’s first season with the Hornets and this year is his first full offseason with the team. The Hornets said they’re more comfortable now with a full year in Patterson’s system.

Caldwell relied heavily on senior running back Jamar Hewitt last year, but Patterson said they should be able to open up and spread the ball more this season. The Hornets will be a young team this year but they’re hungry for a better season than last year.

”It didn’t end as we wanted it to,” Caldwell offensive lineman Justin Balcar said. “I just hope to make the playoffs and go as deep as we can. It is a lot of motivation not to win as much as we did. And then wanting to win more,” Balcar added.

“I think it’s a growth mindset that we’re just looking for, an improvement day to day,” explained head coach Boone Patterson. “We will be a little bit younger this year. We graduated a big senior class, so I’m really looking forward to those young guys stepping in and experiencing varsity and really seeing what they can do. It’s a talented group, but there are a lot of question marks. We’re hoping that we’re up to the challenge,” Patterson added.

The Hornets will begin year two under Boone Patterson on the road at Groesbeck on August 26th.

