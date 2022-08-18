Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive.

Storms were plenty strong at times as they tracked south, pushing out 30-50 mph+ wind gusts and generating clusters of frequent lightning. A few snapped/uprooted trees were reported in Burleson County, along with some minor roof damage to a few barns.

Microburst (wind) damage after storms earlier this afternoon in Burleson County. Oak trees uprooted / snapped. Minor damage to a home. Roof damage to a few barns.

Rainfall reports will be listed here as the rain activity comes to an end Thursday evening, so check back in as we start to dry things out!

LOOKING AHEAD

For the folks that still didn’t get touched by the rain Thursday, more chances are still in the forecast over the next week! Scattered rain and storms could drift across parts of the Brazos Valley Friday, especially by late afternoon and early evening, but coverage will likely be less than what we found Thursday. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this weekend before another slug of moisture arrives and boosts chances again next week!

Scattered rain and storms could roam the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon before isolated chances take us into the weekend. (KBTX)

