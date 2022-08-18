The Texas Education Agency releases ratings for the first time since 2019

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released accountability ratings for school districts and campuses.

Established by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas Legislature, the accountability system provides educators, parents, and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. This year, to the ratings changed slightly from the A-F system. Districts and campuses now receive either an A, B or C rating or are assigned a label of Not Rated. This Not Rated label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70. 42 districts and 564 campuses received this label.

Barbara Yabarra, Bryan ISD’s Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, joined First News at Four to discuss the accountability ratings system.

Bryan ISD earned an 86, ‘B’ Rating this year, the highest rating yet for the district.

Yabarra praised the district’s hard work saying, “we all came together during the pandemic, we took care of the students, we ensured student learning continued to progress. We are proud of the achievement and growth of our students and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”

She commends the system for taking things other than standardized testing into account.

For example it takes postsecondary readiness and graduation rates into consideration, but she admits that “the work of a school system all year long, and we certainly saw it during the pandemic, can’t always be measured.”

