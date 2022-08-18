The Texas Education Agency releases ratings for the first time since 2019

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released accountability ratings for school districts and campuses.

Established by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas Legislature, the accountability system provides educators, parents, and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. This year, to the ratings changed slightly from the A-F system. Districts and campuses now receive either an A, B or C rating or are assigned a label of Not Rated. This Not Rated label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70. 42 districts and 564 campuses received this label.

Barbara Yabarra, Bryan ISD’s Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, joined First News at Four to discuss the accountability ratings system.

Bryan ISD earned an 86, ‘B’ Rating this year, the highest rating yet for the district.

Yabarra praised the district’s hard work saying, “we all came together during the pandemic, we took care of the students, we ensured student learning continued to progress. We are proud of the achievement and growth of our students and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”

She commends the system for taking things other than standardized testing into account.

For example it takes postsecondary readiness and graduation rates into consideration, but she admits that “the work of a school system all year long, and we certainly saw it during the pandemic, can’t always be measured.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX that a missing child has been found safe in Jim Hogg County near Laredo...
Amber Alert Update: Police say Ana Medina has been found safe, suspect in custody.
18-year-old Tyriq Bradford is in Brazos County jail with three counts of possession of child...
Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child
Scotty Colley was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for evading arrest in Grimes...
Grimes County DA sends convicted child rapist back to prison
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in...
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/18
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/18
The sale will be on Saturday, August 20 at Mounce library
Friends of the Library hosting ‘Young Readers Book Sale’ this Saturday
Madisonville CISD principals talk about preparing students for the next level
Madisonville CISD principals talk about preparing students for the next level
Madisonville CISD principals talk about the new school year
Madisonville CISD principals talk about new school year