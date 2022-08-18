THURSDAY: Rain and storms expected through the afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak front has already managed to spark up rain and storm activity across parts of the Brazos Valley just after lunchtime Thursday. As this boundary lingers over the area, rain and storm coverage is expected to increase through the afternoon hours.

1:45pm PinPoint Radar Update: Strong storms RAPIDLY developing and flashing a lot of lightning west of the Brazos River. Here's what we're monitoring & what to expect this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wJhWaRqzRT — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) August 18, 2022

While severe weather is not overly anticipated today, storms could push out strong, gusty winds in excess of 30-50 mph+ at times, as well as develop pockets of small hail and clusters of frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated severe storm to develop as this activity drifts south.

Strong winds and clusters of lightning will be concerns to monitor with Thursday afternoon's storm activity. (KBTX)

Along with that, the Weather Prediction Center has also included the Brazos Valley in a 1/4 low-end risk for too much rain falling in too little time. If storms don’t move very fast and linger over a few areas for a while, minor instances of street/urban flooding can’t be ruled out, especially in common trouble spots.

A word of caution from @NWSWPC for today's rain and storms that come together.



A LOT of moisture to work with. Rainfall rates could fall at 3"/hr leading to some very localized flood / water concerns. Good problem to have but something we'll need to monitor next several hours /1 pic.twitter.com/0iv9w4crR2 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 18, 2022

Afternoon car line and the commute home will likely be soggy and messy in spots, so still plan to keep your PinPoint Weather App and rain gear nearby today! Radar/PinPoint Forecast updates can be found on First News at Four, Live and Five, and News 3 at Six.

RECEIVE WEATHER ALERTS AND CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.