THURSDAY: Rain and storms expected through the afternoon

A messy car line / afternoon commute will likely be found in spots Thursday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak front has already managed to spark up rain and storm activity across parts of the Brazos Valley just after lunchtime Thursday. As this boundary lingers over the area, rain and storm coverage is expected to increase through the afternoon hours.

While severe weather is not overly anticipated today, storms could push out strong, gusty winds in excess of 30-50 mph+ at times, as well as develop pockets of small hail and clusters of frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated severe storm to develop as this activity drifts south.

Strong winds and clusters of lightning will be concerns to monitor with Thursday afternoon's storm activity.(KBTX)

Along with that, the Weather Prediction Center has also included the Brazos Valley in a 1/4 low-end risk for too much rain falling in too little time. If storms don’t move very fast and linger over a few areas for a while, minor instances of street/urban flooding can’t be ruled out, especially in common trouble spots.

Afternoon car line and the commute home will likely be soggy and messy in spots, so still plan to keep your PinPoint Weather App and rain gear nearby today! Radar/PinPoint Forecast updates can be found on First News at Four, Live and Five, and News 3 at Six.

