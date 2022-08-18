Total Wine & More opens in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New store to buy your favorite acholic beverages is now open. Total Wine opened its doors in College Station Tuesday and the company says having a location in Aggieland has been a long time coming.

“We looked at this market and it really met all of the criteria. It had a great market base, it’s growing and we wanted to be. We’ve been trying to get here for a long time. We had the opportunity with a great site here in College Station,” says Total Wine C.E.O. Troy Rice.

The store has a wide range of items to choose from offering over 8 thousand wines, 4 thousand spirits, and 2 thousand beers. The new store also has a classroom for tasting and wine education classes.

Community support is also very important to Total Wine and they want to do everything they can to make an impact.

“We want to support the community whether it’s through donations, whether it’s through using our classrooms for meetings or gatherings, and also through local products we sell in our stores,” says Rice.

Total Wine will be donating ten percent of its wine sales until Sunday to The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

You can visit the store at 1450 Texas Ave. S in College Station.

