Total Wine & More opens in College Station

Total Wine opens in College Station
Total Wine opens in College Station(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New store to buy your favorite acholic beverages is now open. Total Wine opened its doors in College Station Tuesday and the company says having a location in Aggieland has been a long time coming.

“We looked at this market and it really met all of the criteria. It had a great market base, it’s growing and we wanted to be. We’ve been trying to get here for a long time. We had the opportunity with a great site here in College Station,” says Total Wine C.E.O. Troy Rice.

The store has a wide range of items to choose from offering over 8 thousand wines, 4 thousand spirits, and 2 thousand beers. The new store also has a classroom for tasting and wine education classes.

Community support is also very important to Total Wine and they want to do everything they can to make an impact.

“We want to support the community whether it’s through donations, whether it’s through using our classrooms for meetings or gatherings, and also through local products we sell in our stores,” says Rice.

Total Wine will be donating ten percent of its wine sales until Sunday to The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

You can visit the store at 1450 Texas Ave. S in College Station.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue...
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in...
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
Bryan police tell KBTX that a missing child has been found safe in Jim Hogg County near Laredo...
Amber Alert Update: Police say Ana Medina has been found safe, suspect in custody.
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

College Station City Council
College Station City Council approves $90.4 million bond for November 2022 election
18-year-old Tyriq Bradford is in Brazos County jail with three counts of possession of child...
Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child
18-year-old Tyriq Bradford is in Brazos County jail with three counts of possession of child...
Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child
Navasota hopes to save youth soccer season
City of Navasota hoping to save youth soccer season