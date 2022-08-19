Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre

By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur.

The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan of the film, Charlotte’s Web.

This sweet dog is about 3 years old, a couch potato and ready to meet his forever family.

Aggieland Humane is closed Sundays.

The facility is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan, and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach them at (979) 775-5755, or visit their website for more information on how you can adopt a pet.

