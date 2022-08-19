Aggies Add ITA Doubles All-American Trey Hilderbrand

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis program added Intercollegiate Tennis Association Doubles All-American transfer Trey Hilderbrand, head coach Steve Denton announced Friday. Hilderbrand joins the Aggies for the 2022-23 season after spending the last four years at UCF.

“Getting a graduate transfer of Trey Hilderbrand’s caliber and having him come back to Texas for one final season is going to be awesome to see,” Denton said. “Four years ago, we recruited Trey and he opted to leave the state and go play for John Roddick at UCF. Trey is a throwback player like Maxime Cressy, who is having so much success on tour with his serve and volley style.”

“Trey plays a lot like I played in my day, so I certainly understand the nuances necessary to play an all-out attacking style like he plays. Not only will he create matchup problems for many college players in singles, but he will also be one of our best doubles players this season.”

Hilderbrand, a native of San Antonio, Texas, posted a 9-9 record in doubles action to finish 2022 and was ranked No. 58, according to the ITA rankings. In singles play, Hilderbrand went 18-18 to rank No. 76 in the nation. The ultimate team-player, he secured doubles and singles points against top teams including, Louisville and South Florida.

During the 2020-21 season, Hilderbrand won the ITA Fall Championship in singles play and earned doubles All-America status after posting a 19-7 record and ranked as high as No. 5 in the country. Hilderbrand reached the Sweet 16 of the doubles draw, including a win against Alabama’s No. 23 pair.

A four-time All-American Athletic Conference selection, Hilderbrand reached the NCAA Tournament in both singles and doubles in 2019 and 2021.

Hilderbrand has a UTR ranking of 12.93 and held a ranking as high as 13.90.

The signing marks the second UCF transfer addition this week after the Maroon & White added incoming sophomore and San Antonio native JC Roddick.

“I’m excited to add these two elite Texas players from San Antonio to our squad,” Denton said. “Welcome back home, fellas!”

