Aggies open season with 0-0 draw at No. 25 Clemson

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, South Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies played the No. 25 Clemson Tigers to a 0-0 draw in the 2022 season debut at Historic Riggs Field.

After a hushed first half with teams feeling each other out to the tune of three shots apiece, the contest intensified in the second half with A&M owning the first 10 minutes, Clemson dictating terms in the middle of the stanza and the Aggies controlling the action headed down the home stretch.

Kenna Caldwell came up big between the posts, making seven saves in the shutout, the ninth of her career.

Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith provided a stout backline, but at times up to eight players were back to bolster the defense. Sample made a huge play midway through the second half, following a Clemson corner kick, she kept a shot from going goalward, heading it over the crossbar.

Playing their first match with the NCAA’s new no overtime in effect, the Aggies were left to wonder what could have been. They had the best legs down the stretch, getting the lone shot in the last eight minutes along with two corner kicks.

The Aggies had four freshmen see action with Sydney Becerra and Calzada earning the start and Caroline Kniffen and Georgia Leb seeing action off the bench.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies open the home slate Sunday with a 6 p.m. contest against the McNeese Cowgirls.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell and freshman defender Carolyn Calzada are available on 12thMan.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX that a missing child has been found safe in Jim Hogg County near Laredo...
Amber Alert Update: Police say Ana Medina has been found safe, suspect in custody.
18-year-old Tyriq Bradford is in Brazos County jail with three counts of possession of child...
Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child
Scotty Colley was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for evading arrest in Grimes...
Grimes County DA sends convicted child rapist back to prison
Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in...
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
TOTAL WINE AND MORE OPENS IN COLLEGE STATION
Total Wine & More opens in College Station
Unlimited Potential building housing for clients
Unlimited Potential preparing to move into new location
Domain at Northgate host Aggies in Wonderland
Domain at Northgate welcomes back residents with "Aggies in Wonderland" theme