B.L.U.E.print Reveals the 2022-23 Executive Board

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence – a student-athlete led organization, announced its executive board for the 2022-23 school year.

Three of the six board members this year are returning from last year’s executive board including football student-athletes Chase Lane moving from Vice President to President, Brian Williams transitioning from Chief Business Officer to Vice President and women’s basketball Sahara Jones retaining her role as the Chief Marketing Officer.

New members to the group include men’s track & field’s Ishmel Williams (Chief Communications Officer), women’s basketball’s Maliyah Johnson (Chief Student-Athlete Engagement Officer) and soccer’s Makhiya McDonald (Chief Business Officer).

“I am extremely proud and humbled to take on this opportunity as B.L.U.E.print President,” Lane said. “Having the opportunity to observe our previous President, Karlina Sample, and see the success she had in leading us, only motivates me to take this organization to new heights! Being in a primary leadership role is something I have always wanted to do and having mentorship from not only my father but other leaders who have touched my life have prepared me and shaped me into having success in this new role.”

Lane’s main duties include scheduling and conducting meetings, as well as communicating and delegating tasks to executive officers. The Houston native will be expected to represent B.L.U.E.print at local events, campus meetings, senior staff meetings and committees. Lane, in his third year on the executive board, first served as treasurer in 2020-21.

As Vice President, Brian Williams will fulfill any duties in absence of the president that include meetings and appearances. Williams will assist Lane in creating and planning for events and monthly educational sessions as well as represent B.L.U.E.print at local events, campus meetings and senior staff meetings at the request of the president.

Ishmel Williams will serve as the Chief Communications Officer, which includes being the point of contact with campus clubs and organizations. Main duties include coordinating and communicating with guest speakers for meetings, as well as working with the president regarding on campus collaborations. Williams will also take the lead on coordinating external communication through press releases with the athletics communications department.

Jones returns as the Chief Marketing Officer with the main duty to lead the social media plan for B.L.U.E.print (@blueprinttamu). In this role, she collaborates with 12th Man Creative and 12th Man Productions while updating social media accounts through graphic design, videography and photography. Jones will also coordinate and lead all marketing efforts for B.L.U.E.print events.

McDonald’s main responsibilities as Chief Business Officer include providing monthly updates on the status of the budget, while budgeting cost for events and marketing materials. McDonald will also build relationships with external partnerships with donors and alumni.

Johnson works as the Chief Student-Athlete Engagement Officer, which includes duties such as developing and maintaining relationships with student-athletes who attend B.L.U.E.print events. She will use metrics to track the success of recruitment activities and establish innovative recruitment and retention strategies. Along with those duties, Johnson will create and maintain all event and meeting RSVP and sign-in links.

B.L.U.E.print is in its third year and in 2021-22 was named the Best Black Student-Athlete Organization at the Black Student-Athlete Summit, while president Karlina Sample was named the Woman of the Year. The group also received the Texas A&M Athletics Breaking Barriers Award, as well as the Texas A&M University Accountability, Climate and Equity (ACE) Awards - Diversity Service Team Award in 2021.

During the 2021-22 school year, the group hosted monthly events including a financial freedom night where a former student-athlete spoke to current student-athletes on the importance of financial literacy, a partnership with Counseling & Sport Psychology Services to host “Shop Talk” for Black male student-athletes to feel comfortable in a space where experiences can be discussed, and concerns can be expressed.

Most notably, the group hosted multiple events during Black History Month that featured a movie screening of Hidden Figures which was followed by a movie reflection where student-athletes and staff were able to have open discussion to discuss key themes, takeaways and perspectives from different scenes of the movie. In collaboration with the Slocum Nutrition Center, the group put on a Black History Month student dinner and staff luncheon that showcased soul food recipes from local Black chefs.

