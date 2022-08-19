City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night.

Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance.

The event was hosted by the City of Bryan Parks & Recreation Department and the Bryan Senior Advisory Committee.

Besides dancing, attendees enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, food, door prizes, and a cash bar.

Event organizers say the dance was set up to help seniors get out and enjoy a little dancing and music while connecting with others.

”It’s great to have them come out and socialize and get to see each other,” said Gwynne Shillings, Events Coordinator for the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department. " Seeing people they have seen in a while and just coming out and having a great time together and just getting out and enjoying the music and dancing. Music and dancing are great! “

