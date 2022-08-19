C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue.

C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it sold before they could inquire about it. About four years ago, the property was put back on the market, and Manning jumped on it. He believes the restaurant is in a great location as both CVS and Starbucks wanted to buy the property.

“We’re finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Manning said.

At over 8,000 square feet, the restaurant sits almost 300 people. It also has three private rooms for special events and a drive-thru. One of the private rooms even has an Aggie-themed mural.

There’s also more kitchen space. Manning said the kitchen has twice the amount of cooking space compared to the former Bryan location, which means they can produce more food for restaurant patrons and special orders.

“Now we can do everything at the exact same time, so it’s just made the stress level for our staff go way down,” Manning said.

Manning believes it’s surreal to think about where the restaurant started in 1981 on Harvey Road in College Station to where it is now. The original C&J BBQ was a Gulf gas station where Manning’s parents worked out of the kitchen.

“In ‘82, my dad got the first barbeque pit and pulled it up and screened it in on the front porch of the gas station and started making briskets, and it just clearly evolved from there,” Manning said.

The original barbeque pit was sold 25 years ago, and Manning searched for years to get it back. He was able to do so Thursday just in time for Friday’s grand opening.

“It couldn’t be more special that I found it,” Manning said.

The new location Bryan address is 2112 W Briargate Dr. Blue Bell ice cream and draft beer will be given away for free at the grand opening.

