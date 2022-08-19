College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors.

In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been unable to negotiate a new one for their business.

Management also thanked the Bryan-College Station community for their support over the past eight years.

