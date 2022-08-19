Heroes recognized for saving life of Bryan ISD student

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After suffering a medical emergency at Bryan High School, a student is being recognized along with the people who helped save her life.

Raelynn Burton was found unresponsive during the lunch period in early March. She was revived by CPR, but later transferred to the hospital due to a critical blockage.

After treatment at St. Joseph Health and Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Raelynn was able to make a full recovery.

Bryan ISD School Resource Officer Billy Dunford received a Life-Saving Citation and Bryan ISD Nurses Monserrat Alvarado and Lyndsey Miller received Civilian Service Citations for their lifesaving efforts.

Raelynn and everyone involved were recognized at the Bryan ISD school board meeting.

