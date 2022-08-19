Hometown Heroes: Madisonville Mustangs

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Russell Urbanke and the Madisonville Mustangs were a playoff team a year ago, but they feel like they are a better program than what their 4-7 record might indicate.

The Mustangs have dealt with some growing pains over the last few years, but hopefully that proves to be a big positive this season.

Urbantke welcomes back 17 starters including several talented players at skilled positions. The key is getting the ball in their hands.

“Blessing Ngene and Xzavier Whaley both are running back that shared time in the backfield last year. Jer’Mal Holland and Devin Wheaton out of the skilled position. Lorenzo Johnson out of the wide receiver position. We’ve got some guys and we’ve got to get the ball to him in space and let those athletes make plays,” said Urbantke.

“I really like the speed and the up-tempo style of the offense. This year it won’t feel like a congested offense. I’m looking forward to a good season this year,” added Madisonville running back Blessing Ngene.

The Mustangs will open the season on the road August 26th against Diboll.

